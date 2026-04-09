Drone strike destroys Nova Poshta branch in Zaporizhzhia: over 150 parcels burnt. PHOTO
A Nova Poshta branch in the village of Novomykolaivka was destroyed following a night-time attack by a Russian Geran-2 strike drone. There were no casualties, but over 150 customer parcels were destroyed in the fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Nova Poshta press service.
"Last night, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. As a result of a strike by a Geran-2 drone, a Nova Poshta branch in Novomykolaivka was destroyed," the statement reads.
Details
- None of the staff were injured, as the branch was closed at night.
- Unfortunately, over 150 parcels were destroyed in the fire.
- The company is already contacting customers whose parcels were at the branch. The estimated amount of compensation to customers is 300,000 UAH.
A mobile branch will be set up
A mobile branch will soon be set up nearby so that we can continue to provide express delivery services.
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