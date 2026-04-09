Schedules are tightening: Power outages will be in effect throughout Friday, Ukrenergo says

Tomorrow, April 10, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules for all categories of customers will be in effect throughout the day in all regions of Ukraine.

Ukrenergo reported this.

The restrictions are being introduced due to the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone attacks on the power system.

"The situation in the power system may change. Please check the official pages of your regional power company for the timing and scope of outages at your address. When electricity is restored according to schedule, please use it sparingly," the company said.

Read more: On Thursday, electricity will be cut off for all customers from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Ukrenergo

Power outages

As a reminder, on April 9, electricity consumption restrictions are being applied in all regions of Ukraine: from 07:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers; from 07:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., hourly outage schedules for all categories of customers.

Earlier, Ukrenergo explained why power outage schedules had returned.

Power outages in Ukraine resumed in April. Before that, there had been no outages for several days in March.

Prior to that, outages had been in effect daily since the autumn of last year.

Outage forecast

At the same time, NPC Ukrenergo CEO Vitalii Zaichenko said that, under the best-case scenario, Ukraine’s power system will be able to get through July and August without electricity consumption restrictions.