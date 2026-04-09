"Energy cells" and 1.5 GW of new generation: Shmyhal outlines new energy system architecture

Ukraine is creating a new architecture for its energy system, which will consist of a network of "energy cells," and also plans to bring 1.5 GW of new distributed gas generation online as early as this year.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said this on Telegram following a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

He explained that "energy cells" are a network of autonomous or semi-autonomous clusters where critical infrastructure can continue operating even when the central grid is damaged.

According to Shmyhal, the new energy architecture will have three levels:

nuclear generation;

flexible capacity, storage facilities, and new generation at points where the system has a technical deficit;

local autonomy: cogeneration, small gas units, and decentralized heat and water supply.

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The energy minister also said that this year, Ukraine plans to bring 1.5 GW of new distributed gas generation online. According to him, this is the same amount as was commissioned during the entire period of the full-scale war.

In particular, 102 MW of capacity was commissioned in March alone. In addition, state companies Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gas TSO of Ukraine plan to install 232 MW and 92 MW, respectively, by the end of the year.

Shmyhal added that in 2026, a new tender will also be held for the construction of up to 1.3 GW of new generation capacity where it is needed most: Poltava region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Chernihiv region, Kyiv region, Odesa region, and Dnipro.

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As reported, the Energy Ministry has also approved the projected balance of natural gas inflow and distribution for 2026/2027.

Under the baseline scenario, gas reserves in underground storage facilities at the start of the heating season should amount to 14.6 billion cubic meters. At the same time, the minimum gas reserves in underground storage facilities before the start of the heating season should amount to 13.2 billion cubic meters.