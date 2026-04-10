British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters during his visit to the Middle East that the British public is tired of the constant economic volatility caused by the actions of world leaders.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports on this.

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The Impact of Putin and Trump on British Bank Accounts

According to him, British families and businesses are forced to live in a state of uncertainty, with energy bills fluctuating due to decisions made by figures such as Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Starmer emphasized that the consequences of these decisions are felt directly in the daily lives of Britons, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the impact of Trump’s policies on global energy markets.

He also noted that, against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East and rising oil prices, prices in the UK continue to rise.

Attempts to form a coalition and tensions with the United States

According to Politico, the British prime minister attempted to form an international coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but these efforts were unsuccessful. One reason was the deterioration of relations with Washington after London refused to make its military bases available for offensive operations. Since then, Trump has repeatedly criticized Starmer in public.

The prime minister refrained from commenting on Trump’s harsh remarks about the possible "collapse of civilization" should Iran fail to open the strait. At the same time, he emphasized that he would not use such rhetoric and intends to act in accordance with British values.

Read more on Censor.NET: Trump wants to punish some NATO countries that did not support the operation in Iran, according to the WSJ

Separately, Starmer took a tougher stance on Israel’s actions, criticizing the strikes on Lebanese territory that continue despite the ceasefire. He said such attacks are wrong and must be stopped, even if it is legally difficult to determine whether they violate the terms of the agreement.