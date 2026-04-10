Russia introduces strategic reserve at front, - Zelenskyy

Russia has begun deploying its strategic reserve in Ukraine, but despite its losses, the size of its force is growing.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

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"Every month, we eliminate as many occupiers as they mobilize, yet the size of their force on Ukrainian territory continues to grow. In other words, we believe that they are expanding their forces by drawing on military personnel from the strategic reserve. And we have discussed this with the Commander-in-Chief and the Chief of the General Staff—how we are countering this," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that such a move is risky for the Russians, as it weakens their borders with other countries where the situation is "not straightforward" for them.

The Russians aim to occupy three cities in the Donetsk region by the end of April

Zelenskyy also revealed the Russians' plans for the ongoing occupation. Specifically, they plan to capture Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk by the end of April.

Read more on Censor.NET: Zelenskyy responds to Putin’s Easter truce

"It's impossible, but this isn't the first time they've set a deadline; now they've set this target for themselves. I've already mentioned my meeting with British intelligence—we have a trusting relationship with them. They, too, don't see any way for the 'Russians' to do this," Zelenskyy said.