Ukraine to face extremely difficult winter: Budanov on state of energy sector

Ukraine’s energy system is entering a new phase of crisis. Despite the absence of massive blackouts, the system is already operating under deficit conditions, and the return of power outage schedules even in spring has become an alarming signal: the problems have not disappeared.

This was stated by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, Ukraine’s energy sector has never experienced this level of difficulty. He stressed that the country already has a significant electricity deficit, and the next heating season could become the most difficult in the history of independence.

The energy system has lost part of its generating capacity, while the pace of recovery is failing to keep up with the needs of the economy. As a result, even during relatively stable periods, the system operates without a safety margin.

This is already affecting not only household customers but also businesses: high electricity prices are reducing the competitiveness of Ukrainian enterprises and forcing them to cut production.

The return of power outages in April resulted from several factors at once. The situation was aggravated by changes in the economics of generation, in particular, a revision of gas pricing conditions, which made part of the power plants unprofitable and led them to reduce output. At the same time, electricity imports declined. That is why energy workers are once again forced to introduce outage schedules.

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