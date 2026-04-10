Fuel prices on global market have started rising rapidly again – Kuiun

After several days of stabilization on the global oil products market, quotations are once again showing rapid growth. Suppliers foresee a resource shortage due to the continuing war in the Middle East. This was stated by Serhii Kuiun, director of the A-95 Consulting Group.

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"The music did not last long... Fresh diesel fuel quotations: Mediterranean - $1,384.00 (+87.25), Northwest Europe - $1,415.75 (+145.00). In addition, without exception, all suppliers selling us fuel have raised their premiums, which is a sign of problems with finding resources in the future," Serhii Kuiun said.

The continued rise in prices indicates that suppliers do not strongly believe in a quick end to the problems in the Middle East, the expert explains.

Since Ukraine imports fuel from Europe, there is a risk of further price increases at filling stations.

It was reported earlier that after a ceasefire was announced in Iran, the rise in oil product prices stopped for several days.

It was also reported that gasoline and diesel prices in Ukraine rose much less sharply than in Europe.