Body of police officer with gunshot wound found in forest in Chernihiv, preliminary reports indicate suicide – police

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of a police officer’s death in Chernihiv.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

It is noted that information was received earlier today about the discovery of the body of a police officer with a gunshot wound in a forest area.

According to preliminary data, it was a suicide.

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Investigation

It is reported that investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation will look into the circumstances of the tragedy.

"We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the police added.

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