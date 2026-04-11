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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,310,110 people (+1,440 per day), 11,851 tanks, 39,798 artillery systems, 24,381 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,310,110 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 11, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,310,110 (+1,440) people
  • tanks – 11,851 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,381 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 39,798 (+64) units
  • MLRS – 1,726 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,344 (+3) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 231,785 (+2,014) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 88,698 (+183) units
  • special equipment – 4,121 (+2) units

Read more: 148 combat clashes since start of day: most attacks recorded in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

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