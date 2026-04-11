Attack on Sumy: number of casualties rises to 17. PHOTOS

The number of casualties following enemy attacks in Sumy has risen to 17, including one child. Residential buildings, a nursery and cars have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

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How did the enemy carry out the attacks?

The occupiers attacked residential buildings in Sumy twice.

The first strike hit a high-rise building: the roof was destroyed and a fire broke out. After extinguishing the fire, rescue workers began dismantling the damaged structures. Five people sought medical attention for acute stress reactions.

The second strike hit another residential building. Fires broke out on the first and third floors. Rescue workers rescued an injured woman and handed her over to medics. Five people are reported to have been injured, including a child.

As a result of the strike, 17 people were injured, including a 14-year-old child, three men and 13 women of various ages.

In addition, 12 apartment blocks and one private residential building, a nursery, and 10 cars were damaged, and windows were shattered at one of the businesses.

See more: Russian UAV strikes residential building in Sumy, causing fire. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack

















