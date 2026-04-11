Over 100 battles on front line: hottest sectors are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, – General Staff. MAP

Defence forces are repelling the occupiers’ attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment across various sections of the front. In total, 173 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 73 air strikes and dropped 230 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 8,162 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,188 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 109 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, notably in the areas of the following settlements:

Kolomiika, Velykomykhailivka, Orestopil in the Dnipropetrovsk region;

Verkhnya Tersa, Vozdvyzhenska, Charivne, Rizdvyanka, Orikhiv, Yurkivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka, Barvinivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Combat operations

Twelve combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, in the areas around the settlement of Prokhody and towards Mala Rybitsa; in addition, the enemy carried out 130 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, 33 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems, and launched three air strikes, using seven guided bombs.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched 12 assaults on our units’ positions in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kolodyazne, Starytsia, Zelen, Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka, Lyman and towards Hrafske.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Kurylivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled ten attempts by the invaders to advance near Dibrova, Nadia, Zarichne and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Stepove, Druzhlyubivka and Cherneshchyna.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled three attempts by the occupiers to advance near Riznykivka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers did not carry out any attacks over the past 24 hours.

In the Kostiantynivka sector , the enemy carried out nineteen attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Stepanivka, Ivanopillia and Sofiivka.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Situation in the east: Intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad districts, - "East" Operational Command

In the Pokrovsk sector our defenders repelled 26 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Ivanivka, Molodetske, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Filiya and Novoserhiivka.

See more: Syrskyi visited Southern Operational Zone: Enemy is reinforcing its forces and seeks to turn tide of fighting. PHOTO

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched five attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kalynivske, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve and Verbove.

In the Huliaypole sector, the occupiers carried out sixteen attacks in the areas around the settlements of Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Bilohiria, Huliaypole, Staroukrainka, Charivne, Zaliznychne and Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to advance once in the area of the settlement of Shcherbaky over the past 24 hours.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks near the Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force struck three areas where personnel and military equipment were concentrated, as well as two command posts for the occupiers’ unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, Russian invaders suffered 1,440 casualties over the past day. Our troops also destroyed three tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, 64 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, three air defence systems, 2,014 unmanned aerial vehicles, a heavy flamethrower system, 183 vehicles, and two units of specialised equipment.