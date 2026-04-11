Pentagon ramps up Patriot missile production: $4.7 billion invested

The Pentagon has signed a record-breaking contract with Lockheed Martin to accelerate the production of interceptor missiles for the Patriot.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

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The decision was made following a seven-year agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to more than triple annual production volumes.

The PAC-3 MSE serves as the primary interceptor in the U.S. Army's air defense system for countering medium- and long-range missiles. It is also a key component of the defense of Washington and allied nations.

An important role for Ukraine

It is noted that Ukraine relies on these missiles to protect its energy and military infrastructure from ballistic missile strikes. At the same time, supplies of PAC-3 MSE have been significantly limited due to high levels of use in other regions, particularly during the interception of missile attacks in the Persian Gulf linked to Iranian strikes.

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