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Trump: Iran has no cards except blackmail through waterway closures

Trump

US President Donald Trump said ahead of peace talks in Pakistan that Tehran "has no cards."

He wrote this on the social media platform Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

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Iran has no cards

"The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short-term extortion of the World by using international waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!" the US president said.

Trump says Iran has no cards ahead of Pakistan talks

Read more: Politico on Trump-Rutte meeting: "Conversation was continuous tirade of insults"

Talks in Pakistan

  • As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump said it would become clear within 24 hours whether an agreement with Iran had been reached.
  • A day earlier, CNN reported that US Vice President JD Vance had flown to Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, for talks with Iran.
  • He is leading the US delegation, which also includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Read more: NATO is trying to avoid becoming "casualty" of Trump’s war with Iran, - NYT

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