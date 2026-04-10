Politico on Trump-Rutte meeting: "Conversation was continuous tirade of insults"
During a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized his allies and hinted that he was considering retaliation for their lack of support for the U.S. operation against Iran.
This is reported in an article by Politico, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The meeting was held behind closed doors.
According to two European officials and a person familiar with the matter who were briefed on the talks, Trump used the White House meeting as an opportunity to express his disappointment at Europe’s refusal to participate in the operation in Iran.
"Everything went haywire. The conversation was nothing but a tirade of insults. Trump apparently threatened to do anything," said one of the officials.
Trump also hinted that he is reportedly considering options for retaliatory measures, though no details are known at this time.
The U.S. leader gave the impression to those present that he wants his allies to take concrete action to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible, without making any demands, according to sources.
"At this point, he has no expectations of NATO and has made no demands of them, although the fact is that they derive far greater benefits from the Strait of Hormuz than the United States," the White House official noted.
Another European official stated that, despite the meeting appearing controversial on the surface, Rutte’s visit was timely, as it allowed Trump to let off some steam.
As a reminder, White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt previously stated that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discuss with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the possibility of the U.S. withdrawing from the Alliance.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the partners' participation in the operation against Iran.
What happened before?
- Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour.
- Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.
- The role of chief negotiator for the U.S. side is being played by Vice President J.D. Vance.
- For its part, Iran has announced a two-week ceasefire with the United States and is reopening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.
- At the same time, Trump stated that the U.S. could resume strikes against Iran if no agreement is reached.
- Subsequently, Iranian media claimed that the U.S. had allegedly violated the ceasefire by striking an oil refinery.
- It was later reported that Israel had carried out strikes on Beirut and Lebanon.
- After that, Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz again.
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