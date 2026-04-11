Enemy has advanced near Riznykivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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Advance of Russian troops

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See also: Enemy has advanced near Pishchane and Rodynske, – DeepState. MAPS

Updated map