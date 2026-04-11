ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9905 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps Update of DeepState map
2 083 0

Enemy has advanced near Riznykivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Advance of Russian troops

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See also: Enemy has advanced near Pishchane and Rodynske, – DeepState. MAPS

Updated map

The enemy has advanced near Riznykivka

Author: 

Donetsk region (5995) Bakhmut district (606) Riznykivka (40) DeepState (520)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 