Enemy has advanced near Pishchane and Rodynske – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

It is known that Russian occupiers are advancing near Pishchane in the Kharkiv region.

The enemy is also advancing near Rodynske in the Donetsk region.

Read more: AFU have indeed regained control of area in Kharkiv region between Ambarne and Milove, - Trehubov