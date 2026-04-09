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Enemy has advanced near Pishchane and Rodynske – DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
It is known that Russian occupiers are advancing near Pishchane in the Kharkiv region.
The enemy is also advancing near Rodynske in the Donetsk region.
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