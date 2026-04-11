Macron and Erdoğan discussed war in Ukraine and situation in Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which they discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

Macron announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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The Situation in the Near and Middle East

As noted, the presidents first discussed the situation in the Near and Middle East and called for the observance of the ceasefire and its implementation in Lebanon, as well as for the assurance of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, they emphasized the need for a robust and sustainable diplomatic settlement.

Read more: Turkey is ready to host next round of trilateral talks, — Zelenskyy

The War in Ukraine

"We also discussed the situation in Ukraine and our joint efforts within the 'Coalition of the Willing' aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace that must adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and be based on reliable security guarantees for Ukraine," Macron wrote.

Other questions

Macron also reiterated, in light of the European Political Community Summit to be held in Yerevan on May 4, France’s support for the peace process in the South Caucasus, which should enable the region to embark on a new phase characterized by open borders and strengthened regional cooperation.

In addition, both leaders agreed on the need to continue deepening dialogue and bilateral cooperation.