We have overcome hardest winter in history and are celebrating our Easter together. Ukraine stands firm, resolute and unwavering, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska have extended their best wishes to Ukrainians on the joyous occasion of Easter.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the President’s Office.

In their words, it is precisely Easter and its meaning that tell us how not to give up, where to find the light so as not to lose our way.

"We have overcome this winter. The harshest in our history. But it has been defeated. Defeated by us. And the cold has retreated ingloriously, and we have awaited our spring, and today we celebrate our Easter together.

For the fifth year in a row, we are doing this despite the pain, all the trials and the evil that surrounds our land. We do so, proving that Ukrainians always remain Ukrainians. And no war will erase that. So for us, this day is always about family, the warmth of our own home, and the laughter of children within it. To ensure that laughter rings out, thousands of Ukrainians on the front line are defending Ukraine and their families," the head of state reminded.

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In his words, Ukraine stands firm, resolute and unwavering. Knowing for whom and for what. So that the fifth Easter during wartime may be followed by the first peaceful Easter. Across our entire land, for all our people. When the Easter bells are not interrupted by the wail of an air-raid siren.

"We sincerely congratulate you on this great, bright day. All the incredible people. The incredible children. The boys and girls, brave beyond their years, who have not forgotten how to believe in goodness. Our mothers and fathers, all our towns and villages, who deserve a peaceful life, to see peaceful days and nights, the triumph of justice, light, truth and the victory of peace across our land. May it be so. May there be peace. And may Ukraine be. Happy Easter to you, dear Ukrainians!", added Zelenskyy.

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