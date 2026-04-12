Poland is building new barrier on border with Belarus

In Poland, on the border with Belarus, construction has begun on a special barrier designed to reinforce the existing one.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing RMF24.

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What is known

As noted, this involves a four-meter-high mesh fence along the access road, topped with barbed wire, as well as additional rolls of wire and a two-meter-high fence on the forest side, designed to protect animals from injury.

According to General Sławomir Klekotka, commander of the Podlasie Border Guard Unit, construction of the barrier began simultaneously at five locations. A new fence is being built every day. The materials were purchased by the Border Guard, and the work is being carried out by military engineers.

"We started with the areas that are most critical for us. We identified them based on potential attempts to cross the border illegally by people trying to enter our country without authorization," he added.

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Goal barrier

It is noted that the new infrastructure is intended to deter migrants from attempting to cross the border illegally.

"This will give us time to respond. There will be a much better chance of apprehending these individuals and seizing their equipment, since everything will take place exclusively on Polish territory," he said.

As noted, the barrier will be erected along the entire 186-kilometer stretch of the border in the Podlaskie Voivodeship. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of spring.