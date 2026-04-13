Two people injured, houses damaged in enemy strikes on Kherson region

Over the past day, Russian troops continued to strike populated areas of the Kherson region, leaving people injured.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

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Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Rozlyv, Novodmytrivka, Novoraisk, Urozhaine, Lvove, Novokairy, Respublikhanets, Tiahynka, and the city of Kherson came under enemy drone terror, airstrikes, and artillery shelling.

What the Russians used to attack

The Russian military struck social infrastructure and residential neighborhoods across the region’s settlements, damaging two private houses. The occupiers also damaged a private garage and vehicles.

As a result of Russian aggression, two people were injured.

See more: Day in Kherson region: five people wounded and 30 facilities damaged. PHOTOS