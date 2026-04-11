Day in Kherson region: five people wounded and 30 facilities damaged. PHOTOS

The Kherson and Beryslav districts have once again come under attack from the Russian aggressor. The occupiers shelled residential areas using artillery and various types of UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

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As a result of the shelling, five apartment blocks and four private houses, critical infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, a petrol station, and eight cars were damaged.

In Rakivka, an enemy FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle, injuring two people. The men, aged 40 and 59, were diagnosed with blast and head injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds to their limbs.

In Inzhenerne, a Russian attack drone struck an apartment block, injuring an 86-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital with blast injuries and gunshot wounds to the head and face.

Strikes on Kherson

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, the Russians attacked a petrol station with an FPV-type drone, damaging the station’s property and a car.

In the "Zhitloselishche" neighbourhood, the occupiers struck with an FPV drone near a block of flats, which was damaged. Two women, aged 44 and 49, were injured in the explosion. The younger woman was diagnosed with blast trauma, an open fracture of the arm, and chest injuries. The older woman suffered blast trauma, concussion, a concussion and acute stress reaction.

Watch more: Enemy struck Stepanivka in Kherson region with KABs: school has been destroyed, and there are seriously injured among casualties. VIDEO

Two vehicles were damaged as a result of the latest attacks. Another vehicle was damaged by explosives dropped from a UAV.

The Shumensky neighbourhood came under artillery fire, with two apartment blocks damaged there.

In the "Tavriyskyi" neighbourhood, an apartment block and four cars were damaged by a strike from an "FPV" type drone.

On the morning of 11 April, the enemy carried out another round of mining in the city, reported Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Civil Protection Service. He noted that anti-personnel ‘petal’ mines had been found at the junction of Beryslav Highway and Miru Street.

"Limit your movements in this area. The mined area may be much larger," the head of the Civil Protection Service urged the residents of Kherson.

In the Korabelny district, Russian terrorists dropped explosives from a drone in a residential area. No one was injured. A civilian car was damaged.

"Today at around 8.30 am, the body of a man born in 1975 was found in the Korabelnyi district. The probable cause of death is enemy shelling," said Shanko.

Read more: Russian shelling of Kherson region: two dead and ten wounded, including child

Consequences of the attacks









