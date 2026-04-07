Enemy struck Stepanivka in Kherson region with KABs: school has been destroyed, and there are seriously injured among casualties. VIDEO

On the afternoon of 7 April 2026, Russian forces carried out air strikes on Stepanivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the Regional Military Administration, terrorists dropped three KAB bombs – each weighing several hundred kilograms – on the centre of the village.

"The Russians destroyed the school building with a direct hit. The hospital building and surrounding houses were also damaged," the statement said.

Watch more: Russian forces struck Kherson: three dead and seven wounded. VIDEO (updated)

There are casualties

As noted, four people were injured: three men and a 14-year-old boy.

"Our medics are currently fighting for the boy’s father’s life – he is in a critical condition. The teenager sustained injuries of moderate severity," added the regional head.

See more: Russians have mined bridge over Kosheva River in Kherson. PHOTO