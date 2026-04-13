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News Shelling of Sumy region
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Russians attack truck with drone in Sumy region, driver killed

Driver killed in Russian drone strike on truck in Sumy region

Russian occupiers attacked a truck with a drone in the Hlukhiv community of Sumy Oblast. A 39-year-old man who was behind the wheel was killed in the strike.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov.

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Truck driver killed

"A Russian drone hit a vehicle on a road in the Hlukhiv community. The vehicle caught fire — there was no chance of survival," the statement says.

See more: Occupiers carried out over 70 strikes on Sumy region in 24 hours: there are casualties. PHOTOS

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