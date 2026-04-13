Russians attack truck with drone in Sumy region, driver killed
Russian occupiers attacked a truck with a drone in the Hlukhiv community of Sumy Oblast. A 39-year-old man who was behind the wheel was killed in the strike.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov.
Truck driver killed
"A Russian drone hit a vehicle on a road in the Hlukhiv community. The vehicle caught fire — there was no chance of survival," the statement says.
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