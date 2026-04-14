Druzhba oil pipeline will be repaired by end of April, — Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that repairs to the "Druzhba" oil pipeline are scheduled to be completed by the end of April.
According to Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in Berlin during a joint press conference with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Recovery time
According to the president, renovation work is ongoing and is expected to be completed in the near future.
This refers to the full restoration of the oil pipeline following the damage.
Progress of the work
Zelenskyy noted that a significant portion of the restoration work has already been completed.
At the same time, certain infrastructure facilities, such as oil storage tanks, require more time to be fully restored.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password