Investigation is underway in Norway into possible misappropriation of aid intended for Ukraine

An investigation is underway in Norway into possible misuse of funds allocated as part of the aid program for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, VG reports on this.

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Who is under suspicion?

The Economic Crimes Unit (Økokrim) has filed charges against two individuals.

The individuals in question are an officer in the Norwegian Armed Forces and the head of a private company that was awarded a contract under the Nansen Program.

The nature of the allegations

According to the investigation, the officer is suspected of abusing his official position while participating in government procurement.

In particular, he was able to influence decision-making even after being removed from his position.

The company's CEO is accused of embezzling funds related to the performance of the contract.

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Detention and the parties' positions

Both suspects were arrested in February during a special operation.

After questioning, they were released without being placed in pretrial detention.

The defendants in the case deny the charges against them.

Risks to the support system

Økokrim notes that such cases are rare, but pose a serious threat.

This raises concerns about a potential erosion of trust in the public procurement system, the armed forces, and the effectiveness of international aid to Ukraine.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officials are working to establish all the facts of the case.