North Korea has ramped up its production of nuclear weapons, - IAEA
North Korea has significantly expanded its capacity to produce nuclear weapons.
According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this, citing a statement by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.
What the experts found
According to Grossi, there has been a sharp increase in activity at nuclear facilities in Yongbyon.
This includes a 5-megawatt reactor, a reprocessing unit, a light-water reactor, and other components of the complex.
IAEA Assessment
The IAEA emphasizes that these developments indicate a significant increase in the DPRK's capacity to produce nuclear weapons.
Construction of a new facility has also been observed, which may be related to uranium enrichment.
Nuclear arsenal
According to experts, North Korea may already have several dozen nuclear warheads.
Signs of infrastructure expansion indicate that these capabilities will continue to grow.
Context
Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stated his intention to continue strengthening the country's nuclear capabilities.
Pyongyang also continues to view South Korea as one of its main threats.
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