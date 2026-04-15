North Korea has ramped up its production of nuclear weapons, - IAEA

North Korea has significantly expanded its capacity to produce nuclear weapons.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this, citing a statement by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

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What the experts found

According to Grossi, there has been a sharp increase in activity at nuclear facilities in Yongbyon.

This includes a 5-megawatt reactor, a reprocessing unit, a light-water reactor, and other components of the complex.

IAEA Assessment

The IAEA emphasizes that these developments indicate a significant increase in the DPRK's capacity to produce nuclear weapons.

Construction of a new facility has also been observed, which may be related to uranium enrichment.

Read more: North Korean military masters combat drones and electronic warfare in war in Ukraine, - DIU

Nuclear arsenal

According to experts, North Korea may already have several dozen nuclear warheads.

Signs of infrastructure expansion indicate that these capabilities will continue to grow.

Context

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stated his intention to continue strengthening the country's nuclear capabilities.

Pyongyang also continues to view South Korea as one of its main threats.