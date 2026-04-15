Russians attack Myrhorod district in Poltava region with drones: 11 houses damaged
Russian invaders attacked the Myrhorod district in the Poltava region with drones.
This was reported by regional head Vitalii Diakivnych, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"According to preliminary information, 11 residential buildings at two locations were damaged as a result of strikes and falling debris. No reports of injuries have been received by emergency services. The information is being clarified," the statement says.
According to the Air Force, enemy drones are currently being detected in several regions of the country.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password