Russians attack Myrhorod district in Poltava region with drones: 11 houses damaged

Russian invaders attacked the Myrhorod district in the Poltava region with drones.

This was reported by regional head Vitalii Diakivnych, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: UAV attack in Poltava Oblast: damage reported and woman injured

Details

"According to preliminary information, 11 residential buildings at two locations were damaged as a result of strikes and falling debris. No reports of injuries have been received by emergency services. The information is being clarified," the statement says.

According to the Air Force, enemy drones are currently being detected in several regions of the country.

Read more: Drones attacked Poltava region: enterprise in Myrhorod district was damaged, man was injured