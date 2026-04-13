UAV attack in Poltava Oblast: damage reported and woman injured

A nighttime drone attack in the Poltava district damaged outbuildings and homes, and one person was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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On the night of April 13, an enemy drone was reported to have crashed in an open area in the Poltava district. As a result, windows in an outbuilding and a residential house were damaged. No calls were received by emergency services.

In the morning, another incident involving falling debris at a different location in the district was reported. Preliminary reports indicate that windows in two households were damaged.

A woman was injured in the incident; she is experiencing an acute stress reaction. Relevant services are on the scene, and the circumstances are being investigated.

What preceded it?

On the morning of April 13, Dnipro was attacked, and Zaporizhzhia was struck twice. Infrastructure in Dnipro was damaged as a result of the strike. In Zaporizhzhia, an industrial facility and an office building were attacked.

Read more: Enemy attacked Poltava: buildings have been damaged