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News Shahed attack on Poltava
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Enemy attacked Poltava: buildings have been damaged

Shahed over Poltava

Today, April 7, 2026, during an air raid alert, an enemy UAV attacked the Poltava community.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

First details

According to the Regional Military Administration, the attack has caused damage to private homes.

"The extent of the damage and details about the victims are still being determined," the regional governor said.

No further information is available at this time.

Read more: Attack on Naftogaz: Russian drones have struck targets in Poltava region once again

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drone (2813) shoot out (18004) Poltava (112) Poltava region (362) Poltavskyy district (75)
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