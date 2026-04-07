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Enemy attacked Poltava: buildings have been damaged
Today, April 7, 2026, during an air raid alert, an enemy UAV attacked the Poltava community.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
First details
According to the Regional Military Administration, the attack has caused damage to private homes.
"The extent of the damage and details about the victims are still being determined," the regional governor said.
No further information is available at this time.
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