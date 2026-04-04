Attack on Naftogaz: Russian drones have struck targets in Poltava region once again

In the Poltava region, Russian drones attacked Naftogaz Ukraine's infrastructure. A fire broke out, but there were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Serhii Koretskyi.

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"On the eve of Catholic Easter, Russian troops attacked infrastructure assets belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Poltava region. The strikes were carried out using drones. The shelling caused a fire. A short time later, a second attack took place," Koretskyi described the situation on Facebook on Saturday.

According to him, there were no casualties, and the State Emergency Service units responded promptly to the situation.

"Russia continues to carry out targeted attacks on oil, gas, and energy infrastructure. Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has attacked Naftogaz Group facilities more than 40 times," the official emphasized.

Read more: For third day running, the enemy has been attacking Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region: one employee has been killed

What happened before?

In the spring of 2026, the Poltava region remained one of the targets of Russian airstrikes, primarily involving attack drones and, on occasion, missiles, during massive strikes against Ukraine.

Several incidents were recorded in March–April 2026:

In late March (March 30–31), debris from a downed drone damaged a high-rise building in Poltava, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

In the Poltava community, UAV strikes on residential areas were also reported—houses and outbuildings were damaged, and there were casualties, including children.

In the Myrhorod district, a drone crashed on the grounds of a company, causing damage to buildings and injuring at least one person.

In early April (April 1), the region was again hit by drone strikes: residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged, and people were injured.

The enemy also attacked the Naftogaz Group's gas production facilities for several days in a row: