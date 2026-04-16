"F#cking hell": Zelenskyy’s interpreter forgets to turn off microphone after press conference in Netherlands

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit and that of the Ukrainian delegation to the Dutch city of Middelburg on April 16, where a strategic declaration on defense cooperation between the two countries was signed, ended with a media incident.

Censor.NET reports.

Profanity during live broadcast

After the official part of the event ended, an emotional remark by the interpreter was caught on air.

The specialist who provided simultaneous interpretation of the leaders’ speeches apparently believed the broadcast had already ended and that his microphone had been turned off. Unable to hold back his emotions, he sharply commented on how difficult the process had been.

"F#cking hell! I’ve never had a press conference like this before," was heard on air after the official part had ended.

Notably, the incident was quickly moved to be contained on official platforms.

The fragment was later removed from the official recording published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, journalists had already captured the moment, and it appeared in reports by several media outlets. Apostrof, in particular, published the video.

It was reported earlier that under a partnership agreement with Ukraine, the Netherlands will invest €482 million in Ukraine’s defense industrial complex.

Read more: Zelenskyy to visit Netherlands on Thursday – media