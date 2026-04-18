Occupiers have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times: five people have been injured, including child

Throughout the day on April 18, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones and artillery, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovka, and Marhanets were affected. An unused building caught fire. Several businesses, a bus, and a truck were damaged.

Five people were injured, including a child. A 52-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Synelnykove District

In the Mykolaivka community in the Synelnykove district, the infrastructure has been severely damaged.

See more: Russian forces struck car in Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drone: one man killed, five injured (updated). PHOTO