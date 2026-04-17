Russian forces struck car in Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drone: one man killed, five injured (updated). PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked a car with an FPV drone in the Myrove community of the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

As a result of the enemy strike, the car caught fire and was burnt out.

"A 72-year-old man was killed. Another man and a woman were injured. They will receive outpatient treatment," he said.

The prosecutor’s office later said that five people had been injured in the strike.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven injured, including 8-year-old child. PHOTOS

Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region

Overnight, the Russians struck the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times; two men were injured, and a secondary school, houses and cars were damaged.

Read more: Chernihiv TTP temporarily suspended operations after massive Russian attack