Consequences of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven injured, including 8-year-old child. PHOTOS

This morning, Russian forces launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in casualties.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the Russian attack, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known about the victims

It is reported that seven people were injured as a result of the enemy’s morning attack on the city, including a child.

An 8-year-old boy was among those injured. He is suffering from acute stress reaction. Medical staff provided all necessary assistance. The child is now at home.

Three men and three women were injured. Four of them are in hospital under medical supervision. Two others are receiving outpatient treatment.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: 726 enemy strikes, three killed, 13 wounded

Damage

Residential buildings and cars in three districts of the city were damaged by the strikes.

Fires have broken out. Emergency services are working at the scenes

See more: Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia for second time in a day: one person killed, eight injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)

What happened

It was previously reported that Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs and KABs.

Consequences of the attack









