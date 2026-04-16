Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia for second time in a day: one person killed, eight injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)
Russian troops have attacked Zaporizhzhia again, resulting in one death and several injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Casualties of the attack
Initially, at least two casualties were reported. Later, the number rose to three. All the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.
It is also known that one person has been killed.
Damage
It is reported that civilian facilities were targeted by the enemy strike.
According to preliminary data, a shop and other facilities in one of the city’s districts have been damaged as a result of the Russian strike.
Updated information
Later, Fedorov reported that the number of injured had risen to five.
Later, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office said that the number of people injured in this shelling of Zaporizhzhia had risen to eight.
Consequences of the attack
Background
- As a reminder, on 16 April, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a child being injured.
- Later, Russian occupiers struck the Polohy and Zaporizhzhia districts with drones, killing a woman and injuring a man.
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