Ruscists attacked private yards in Zaporizhzhia region with drones: woman killed, man wounded

Russian invaders struck Polohy and Zaporizhzhia districts with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences

"In Preobrazhenka, a Russian FPV drone wounded a 44-year-old man.

In Bilenke, a 50-year-old woman was killed by a drone strike," he noted.

According to the regional head, in both cases, the Russians targeted private yards and civilians.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: three people injured in Russian attacks, damage reported. PHOTO

Background

As a reminder, on April 16, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a child being injured.

Read more: Ruscists have occupied Myrne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, - DeepState