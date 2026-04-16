Ruscists attacked private yards in Zaporizhzhia region with drones: woman killed, man wounded
Russian invaders struck Polohy and Zaporizhzhia districts with drones.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
Consequences
"In Preobrazhenka, a Russian FPV drone wounded a 44-year-old man.
In Bilenke, a 50-year-old woman was killed by a drone strike," he noted.
According to the regional head, in both cases, the Russians targeted private yards and civilians.
Background
- As a reminder, on April 16, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a child being injured.
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