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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Ruscists attacked private yards in Zaporizhzhia region with drones: woman killed, man wounded

Ruscist drone strikes in Zaporizhzhia region kill woman, wound man

Russian invaders struck Polohy and Zaporizhzhia districts with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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Consequences

"In Preobrazhenka, a Russian FPV drone wounded a 44-year-old man.

In Bilenke, a 50-year-old woman was killed by a drone strike," he noted.

According to the regional head, in both cases, the Russians targeted private yards and civilians.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: three people injured in Russian attacks, damage reported. PHOTO

Background

Read more: Ruscists have occupied Myrne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, - DeepState

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shoot out (18097) Zaporizhzhia region (2258) Zaporizkyy district (466) Polohivskyy district (329) Bilenke (18) Preobrazhenka (7)
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