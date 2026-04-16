Russians strike Zaporizhzhia: 2-year-old child injured, 8 high-rise buildings damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Today, 16 April, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a child being injured.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, a public transport stop was damaged as a result of the attack. Eight nearby high-rise buildings were also damaged.
Casualties
In addition, it is known that a two-year-old boy was injured as a result of this enemy attack. The child is under medical supervision.
Consequences of the strike
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