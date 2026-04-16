Russians strike Zaporizhzhia: 2-year-old child injured, 8 high-rise buildings damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, 16 April, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in a child being injured.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, a public transport stop was damaged as a result of the attack. Eight nearby high-rise buildings were also damaged.

Read more: Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: woman has died, car park is on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Casualties

In addition, it is known that a two-year-old boy was injured as a result of this enemy attack. The child is under medical supervision.

Read more: Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia district - civilian wounded, SES vehicle damaged

Consequences of the strike









