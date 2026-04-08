Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia district - civilian wounded, SES vehicle damaged
Russian drones attacked the Zaporizhzhia district, resulting in the destruction of a civilian car and the wounding of a person.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a Telegram post by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov.
According to him, FPV drones hit a private car in the village of Bilenke. As a result, a 58-year-old man was injured and received the necessary medical assistance
Damage to civilian and service vehicles
Fedorov reported that a State Emergency Service (SES) vehicle was also hit. There were no casualties among the rescuers, but the equipment was damaged.
An assessment of the damage is currently underway, along with measures to ensure the safety of the district's residents.
Drone attack on Ukraine
. On the evening of April 8, Russia continues to shell Ukraine with strike drones, the AFU Air Force reported. At 6:11 p.m., the launch of KABs toward Zaporizhzhia was reported.
We also wrote that during April 8, the Russian Federation attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times with drones and artillery, leaving four people wounded.
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