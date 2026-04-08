4 186 1
Threat from air: Russian attack drones strike Ukraine on evening of 8 April (updated)
Russia continues to shell Ukraine with attack drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
Movement of enemy drones
At 18:10 – A UAV from the Black Sea is heading toward the Odesa region.
At 18:11 – Missiles fired at Zaporizhzhia.
At 19:17 – UAVs heading toward Kharkiv and Sumy.
Updated information
At 19:36, a new group of UAVs was reported from the Black Sea area heading toward the Odesa region.
Stay in safe places during the threat!
- We previously reported that Russian forces launched a drone attack on the southern Odesa region, damaging civilian and port infrastructure.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password