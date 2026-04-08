Threat from air: Russian attack drones strike Ukraine on evening of 8 April (updated)

Russia continues to shell Ukraine with attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 18:10 – A UAV from the Black Sea is heading toward the Odesa region.

At 18:11 – Missiles fired at Zaporizhzhia.

At 19:17 – UAVs heading toward Kharkiv and Sumy.

Updated information

At 19:36, a new group of UAVs was reported from the Black Sea area heading toward the Odesa region.

Stay in safe places during the threat!

We previously reported that Russian forces launched a drone attack on the southern Odesa region, damaging civilian and port infrastructure.

See more: Russian forces attacked south of Odesa region with drones: civilian and port infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS