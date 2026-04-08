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News Attack of drones
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Threat from air: Russian attack drones strike Ukraine on evening of 8 April (updated)

The drone attack on 8 April

Russia continues to shell Ukraine with attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 18:10 – A UAV from the Black Sea is heading toward the Odesa region.

At 18:11 – Missiles fired at Zaporizhzhia.

At 19:17 – UAVs heading toward Kharkiv and Sumy.

Updated information

At 19:36, a new group of UAVs was reported from the Black Sea area heading toward the Odesa region.

Stay in safe places during the threat!

See more: Russian forces attacked south of Odesa region with drones: civilian and port infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

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