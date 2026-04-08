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Russian forces attacked south of Odesa region with drones: civilian and port infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS
On the night of 8 April 2026, Russian forces once again attacked the south of the Odesa region with strike drones.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Civilian and port infrastructure targeted
According to the Regional State Administration, civilian and port infrastructure were damaged.
As a result of the attack, a warehouse building and utility premises were partially destroyed. The fires have been extinguished.
"No information regarding casualties has been received so far," the Regional Military Administration added.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 7 April.
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