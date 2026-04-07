Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 7 April – Air Force (updated)

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 6:28 p.m., UAVs were reported heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

At 6:34 p.m., UAVs were spotted in Chernihiv Oblast, heading toward Kholmy/Koriukivka.

At 6:51 p.m., UAVs were detected in northeastern Chernihiv Oblast, on a south-western course.

At 7:26 p.m., UAVs were spotted in Poltava Oblast, heading toward Chornukhy.

At 8:26 p.m., UAVs were detected in Poltava Oblast, on a south-western course.

Updated information

At 9:19 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched at Sumy Oblast.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

It was reported earlier that Russians had struck an ambulance in Kherson, injuring three medics.

Read more: Attack on Pryluky: number of injured has risen to 15