Attack on Pryluky: number of injured has risen to 15

In the city of Pryluky in the Chernihiv region, 15 people were injured as a result of a Russian strike. Among them were 11 women and 4 men.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

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Some of the injured were hospitalized, while others were treated on the spot.

Condition of the injured and medical care

Seven people were taken to hospitals, including three to the regional medical facility. Doctors describe one woman’s condition as serious. The other victims are in stable condition and are receiving the necessary outpatient care.

Read more: Ruscists attacked administrative buildings in Novhorod-Siverskyi and Pryluky: there are casualties (updated). PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack and preliminary data

Earlier reports indicated that five people had been injured and that a fire had broken out in the Pryluky City Council building. Strikes on administrative buildings in Pryluky and Novhorod-Siverskyi were also reported this morning.

The full extent of the attack and the scale of the damage are currently being assessed. Rescue workers and relevant agencies are on the scene.