Ruscists attacked administrative buildings in Novhorod-Siverskyi and Pryluky: there are casualties (updated). PHOTOS

Russian occupiers launched an attack on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region this morning.

This was reported by Suspilne Chernihiv, as relayed by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

As a result of the attack, the Pryluky City Council building is on fire.

Three explosions were heard in the city.

The Air Force had warned of Russian UAVs moving towards the Chernihiv region.

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Chaus, stated that the occupiers had attacked administrative buildings in Novhorod-Siverskyi and Pryluky that morning. Fires have broken out at the sites of the strikes. There are reports of injuries; details about the casualties are still being confirmed.

Volodymyr Chernov, head of the Pryluky District Military Administration, stated that at least three drone strikes were recorded in the city between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m.

"One of the strikes hit the Pryluky City Council building. Two others struck other civilian administrative buildings. Preliminary reports indicate that no city council employees were injured. However, at least five people are known to have sustained burn injuries, and one person is in critical condition," he noted.











See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: two districts under Russian attack, one person killed, 10 more wounded. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Chernihiv region was left without power as a result of Russian strikes.

See more: Russian forces struck minibus in Nikopol with drone: 3 people killed, 12 injured. PHOTOS