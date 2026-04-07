Day in Donetsk Oblast: two districts under Russian attack, one person killed, 10 more wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, two private houses and a power line were damaged. In Sloviansk, one person was killed and four wounded; 13 private houses, a high-rise building and eight cars were damaged. In Kramatorsk, one person was injured and high-rise buildings were damaged. In Iverske, Novodonetsk community, two private houses were damaged. In Andriivka, a house and a car were damaged. In Druzhkivka, four people were injured, two private houses and a car were damaged; in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, one person was injured.

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka, Siverska community, private houses were damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 15 times. 184 people, including 23 children, have been evacuated from the front line.















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