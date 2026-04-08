Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, one injured
One person was killed and another wounded in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known about the strike on Zaporizhzhia
Following the attack, a fire broke out on the grounds of a garage cooperative in the regional capital.
In addition, a body was found under the rubble of a building in the village of Balabyne, Zaporizhzhia District.
The attack resulted in the destruction and damage of residential and non-residential buildings, as well as several fires.
A drone and UAVs struck the Zaporizhzhia district
Earlier, Russian forces launched an attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, one person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of the enemy attack.
- Prior to that, he reported that three people had been injured in the Zaporizhzhia district as a result of shelling.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password