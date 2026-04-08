Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, one injured

One person was killed and another wounded in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the strike on Zaporizhzhia

Following the attack, a fire broke out on the grounds of a garage cooperative in the regional capital.

In addition, a body was found under the rubble of a building in the village of Balabyne, Zaporizhzhia District.

The attack resulted in the destruction and damage of residential and non-residential buildings, as well as several fires.

Read more: Drone and KABs strike Zaporizhzhia district: one killed and others wounded – Regional Military Administration

A drone and UAVs struck the Zaporizhzhia district

Earlier, Russian forces launched an attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, one person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of the enemy attack.

Prior to that, he reported that three people had been injured in the Zaporizhzhia district as a result of shelling.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 7 April – Air Force (updated)