Drone and KABs strike Zaporizhzhia district: one killed and others wounded – Regional Military Administration

Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Tuesday, 7 April, leaving one person dead and others wounded.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Telegram channel of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov.

According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head, one person was killed in the enemy attack and two others were injured.

Earlier, he had reported three casualties in the Zaporizhzhia district as a result of shelling.

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Aftermath of the strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district

In the settlement of Komyshuvakha, a Russian drone damaged a private house. Two men aged 30 and 46 were injured. A 51-year-old man was also wounded in a guided aerial bomb attack on Tavriiske.

All those injured are receiving the necessary assistance. Information on the consequences of the attacks is being clarified.

It was reported earlier that over the course of 7 April, Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 60 times with artillery and drones, leaving people dead and wounded.

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