Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: woman has died, car park is on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

During the night leading up to Wednesday and on the morning of 15 April, Russian forces launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

According to him, a car park caught fire as a result of the enemy shelling.



















Read more: Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, one injured

In addition, enterprise was damaged as a result of the enemy strike

According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russians also struck a bus stop. A fire broke out. There are reports of casualties.

There is a casualty

"Unfortunately, a woman who was in a kiosk during the enemy attack has died," added the regional governor.

Updated information

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia around 5 a.m. The shelling damaged a parking lot, an enterprise, a public transport stop, nearby residential buildings, and a kiosk. Tragically, a 74-year-old kiosk saleswoman was killed. The fires that broke out at the sites of the attacks have already been extinguished.

















Read more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: residential building and enterprise damaged