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Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs and KABs: there are casualties. VIDEO
As a result of drone attacks and the threat of KABs in Zaporizhzhia, buildings were damaged, cars were burning, and at least two people were injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
According to preliminary data, a man was injured in the attack and is currently under medical supervision. It later emerged that the number of casualties had risen to two, including a 60-year-old woman who is receiving the necessary medical care.
Consequences of the strike
The shelling also caused cars to catch fire. Emergency services are working at the scene, and the consequences of the attack are being assessed.
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