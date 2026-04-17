Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 726 enemy strikes, three killed, 13 wounded

The occupiers attacked 39 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Three people were killed and 13 others were wounded in the Zaporizhzhia and Polohiv districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Airstrikes and UAV attacks

Russian forces carried out 15 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Tavriiske, Zarichne, Yurkivka, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Vasylivske, and Verkhnia Tersa.

454 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Kushuhum, Novomykolaivka, Novooleksandrivka, Lukasheve, Bilenke, Hryhorivske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, and Preobrazhenka.

See more: Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia for second time in a day: one person killed, eight injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)

Shelling from MLRS and artillery

Four MLRS attacks were recorded on Pavlivka, Zaliznychne, and Olenokostiantynivka.

253 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorsk, Stepove, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, and Olenokostiantynivka.

Read more: Ruscists attacked private yards in Zaporizhzhia region with drones: woman killed, man wounded