Chernihiv TTP temporarily suspended operations after massive Russian attack

The Chernihiv Thermal Power Plant suspended operations following a massive Russian attack.

This was reported by the city council's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As a result of yet another massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of April 17, 2026, the Chernihiv Thermal Power Plant temporarily suspended operations.



The plant’s staff has been working tirelessly and will continue to do so to ensure essential services reach your homes.



Unfortunately, critical infrastructure facilities have once again been deliberately targeted, which has affected the stability of their operations," the statement reads.

See also: One person was injured in Russian shelling of the Donetsk region; dozens of homes were damaged. Photo report

The hot water supply to customers of the municipal utility "Teplokomunenergo" has also been temporarily suspended.

"Emergency services, technical specialists, and company management are currently on site. The exact timeline for restoration is still being determined, as the extent of the damage requires a detailed technical assessment," they concluded.

Read more: Russia has targeted Chernihiv’s energy infrastructure: 6,000 customers are without power

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