Chernihiv TTP temporarily suspended operations after massive Russian attack
The Chernihiv Thermal Power Plant suspended operations following a massive Russian attack.
This was reported by the city council's press service, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"As a result of yet another massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of April 17, 2026, the Chernihiv Thermal Power Plant temporarily suspended operations.
The plant’s staff has been working tirelessly and will continue to do so to ensure essential services reach your homes.
Unfortunately, critical infrastructure facilities have once again been deliberately targeted, which has affected the stability of their operations," the statement reads.
The hot water supply to customers of the municipal utility "Teplokomunenergo" has also been temporarily suspended.
"Emergency services, technical specialists, and company management are currently on site. The exact timeline for restoration is still being determined, as the extent of the damage requires a detailed technical assessment," they concluded.
What happened before?
- As a result of heavy shelling, parts of Ukraine were temporarily left without power on April 16. Utility workers are working around the clock to restore power.
- On the night of April 17, the occupiers attacked critical infrastructure in Chernihiv.
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